A 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker from McConnell AFB, Kan. refuels a McConnell KC-46A Pegasus over the United Kingdom on July 1--the latter tanker taking part in a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation--Project Magellan--that began on June 29 from McConnell, flying westward, non-stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell on July 1, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
9 hours ago |
07/30/2024

DAYTON, Ohio–This spring, the U.S. Air Force found that fuel pump vibration on the Boeing [BA] KC-46A was damaging a duct–a seventh Category 1 deficiency on the tanker, service officials said on July 30 during the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s…

