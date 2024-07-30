A 350th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker from McConnell AFB, Kan. refuels a McConnell KC-46A Pegasus over the United Kingdom on July 1--the latter tanker taking part in a 45-hour Maximum Endurance Operation--Project Magellan--that began on June 29 from McConnell, flying westward, non-stop, around the world and landing back at McConnell on July 1, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio–This spring, the U.S. Air Force found that fuel pump vibration on the Boeing [BA] KC-46A was damaging a duct–a seventh Category 1 deficiency on the tanker, service officials said on July 30 during the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s…