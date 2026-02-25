USAF And Northrop Grumman Break Ground On Sentinel Prototype Silo

AURORA, Colo.--On Feb. 13, the U.S. Air Force broke ground on a prototype silo for the Northrop Grumman [NOC] LGM-35A Sentinel future ICBM at the company's Promontory, Utah, site, officials said here on Wednesday at the Air & Space Forces Association's warfare symposium. The prototype is to allow engineers to test and refine modern construction techniques, validating the new silo design before work begins in the missile fields, the Air Force has said. In the last year, the service determined…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain
Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]
“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal
As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]
Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill
The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]
Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns
Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]
Job Feed
-
Early Career R&D Mechanical Engineer
Gas Transfer Systems, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
-
Senior/Principal Data Science
Complex Systems, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Early Career Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researcher, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Sr. Sustainability Analyst
Sunbelt Rentals - Fort Mill, SC