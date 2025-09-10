Ursa Major Developing New Solid Rocket Motor Test Site

Ursa Major on Wednesday said it has broken ground on a new 400-acre site where it will test and qualify large-scale solid rocket motors (SRMs) for current and future missiles, including the Navy’s Standard Missiles. The new site in Weld County, Colo., north of Denver, will be ready to for testing to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company plans to expand their qualification infrastructure after that. Ursa Major will be able to conduct full-scale static firings, drop…