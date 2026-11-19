RTX’s Raytheon picked a team of Ursa Major and Italy’s Avio USA for a contract to design, develop and qualify as a second source for the solid rocket motor (SRM) booster for the company’s Tomahawk cruise missile, the companies announced in a joint statement Wednesday. The companies said they will be strategic partners on an multi-year program for an unspecified amount of time that looks to combine Avio’s solid rocket propulsion history and proven manufacturing expertise with Ursa Major’s innovative…
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Senate Appropriators Back Army’s UH-60, AH-64 Cuts, Add Funds For More CH-47F Block IIs
Senate appropriators have backed the Army’s proposed plan to reduce procurement of UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters, while restoring funds for the service to buy six more CH-47F […]
Rogers Won’t Seek Waiver To Retain Top GOP Spot On HASC; Kelly, Jackson Confirm Bids
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) will not seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) in the next Congress, a source familiar with the […]
Senate Appropriators’ $1.07 Trillion Defense Bill Shifts $69 Billion From Reconciliation Request; Shipbuilding, R&D Take Cuts
Senate GOP appropriators have released their $1.07 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense bill that shifts over nearly $69 billion in items the Trump administration had requested via reconciliation, including multi-year […]
Wicker Says Reverting Carrier EMALS To Steam is a ‘Non-Starter,’ Cao Promises Better Communications After Sub Mishap
In a contentious confirmation hearing Tuesday for acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) called President Trump’s idea to revert aircraft […]
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