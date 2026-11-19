RTX’s Raytheon picked a team of Ursa Major and Italy’s Avio USA for a contract to design, develop and qualify as a second source for the solid rocket motor (SRM) booster for the company’s Tomahawk cruise missile, the companies announced in a joint statement Wednesday. The companies said they will be strategic partners on an multi-year program for an unspecified amount of time that looks to combine Avio’s solid rocket propulsion history and proven manufacturing expertise with Ursa Major’s innovative…