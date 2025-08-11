ULA Foresees Significant Ramp Up of Vulcan Launches in Next Two Years

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is to ramp up Vulcan rocket launches significantly in the next two years to a possible annual number of more than 30 by 2027--60 percent for commercial and 40 percent for the Defense Department and the intelligence community. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] partnership. The last national security-related launch of a ULA Atlas V was the USSF-151 mission for the U.S. Space Force in July last year (Defense Daily, July 30, 2024). Vulcan is…