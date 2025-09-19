U.S. Space Force Solicits Space Based Interceptor Prototypes

The U.S. Space Force last Friday said the it has released a request for prototypes proposal for the space base interceptors (SBIs) portion of the Trump administration's envisioned Golden Dome missile defense shield. "The government intends to competitively award multiple fixed price Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) for the USSF SBI program," according to a Friday business notice from the Space Force's Space Systems Command space combat power program executive office. "In addition, the government anticipates the awards will also incorporate…