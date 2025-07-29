Sign In
U.S. Space Force Announces Up to $4 Billion in Awards for PTS-G

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
U.S. Space Force Col. Jay Steingold, left center, the executive director for the Resolute Space 2025 exercise, speaks next to Royal Australian Air Force Group Captain Darrell May, center, Space Forces Indo-Pacific deputy commander, and Space Force Lt. Col. Shawn Green, left, the exercise deputy director, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on July 8 (U.S. Space Force Photo)

U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) is awarding contracts worth up to $4 billion for the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program to Boeing [BA], Northrop Grumman [NOC], Viasat [VSAT], Astranis, and Intelsat General–the U.S. division of Luxembourg’s SES, which bought Intelsat this month.

Last November, SSC said that it planned a competition to award “up to four Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract for PTS-G as well as PTS-G Design and Demonstration Delivery Order 001.” (Defense Daily, Nov. 5, 2024).

PTS is the follow-on to Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite constellation. The program includes PTS-G, PTS-Resilient (PTS-R), and PTS-Prototype payloads. “Lower complexity” PTS-G Geostationary Earth Orbit satellites in Ka-band and X-band are to fill a gap between the “more focused” PTS-R and the “broadly-available but also the lower assured access capabilities provided by existing/emerging MILSATCOM and commercial services,” Space Force has said.

PTS-G was a new start in the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2025 budget request (Defense Daily, March 14, 2024). In a briefing before the fiscal 2025 budget release, former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said that “if you look at the Chinese space order of battle today–the Russians are a problem, but not as much–and you look at what that order of battle is gonna be in five years and you compare where we are and where we think we’ll be, we’ve really got a problem in space.”

Space Force and U.S. Strategic Command have worked on PTS and the Protected Tactical Enterprise Service ground system program to counter adversaries’ satellite jamming through the use of a Protected Tactical Waveform.

 

 

