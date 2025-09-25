Sign In
U.S. OKs Potential $1.23 Billion AMRAAM Missile Deal with Germany

Matthew Beinart By
RTX’s AMRAAM air-to-air missile. (Photo: RTX)

The State Department said on Thursday it has approved a potential $1.23 billion deal with Germany for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).  The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the new foreign military sale.  Under the deal, Germany would buy up to 400 RTX [RTX]-built AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs, one AIM-120 AMRAAM integrated test vehicle and up to 12 AMRAAM guidance sections, “including precise positioning provided by either Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code,” according to the DSCA.…

