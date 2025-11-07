U.S. Allies to Gain Access To Military GPS User Equipment

U.S. allies are to have access to the market for Military Global Positioning System (GPS) User Equipment (MGUE) under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) and the Defense Department, SSC said last Friday. "The new MOU will stimulate new Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and promote allied interoperability with U.S. joint forces," according to SSC. The MGUE announcement comes nearly two months after Space Force Col. Neil Barnas, the head of SSC's System Delta…