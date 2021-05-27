Collaborative Small Diameter Bombs (CSDBs) are carried on the wing of an F-16 fighter from the Air Force Test Center’s 96th Test Wing at Eglin AFB, Fla. on Feb. 19 during the second flight test of collaborative weapon technologies. Six of the bombs were dropped from two aircraft during the third and final flight demonstration of the Air Force Golden Horde Vanguard program on May 25 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force’s Golden Horde Vanguard program finished the last flight test of the Collaborative Small Diameter Bomb I (CSDB I) on May 25 at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) said.
During the third and final…