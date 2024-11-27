A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, lands on Highway 63 during the Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II exercise in Bono, Ark. on August 4th. "The objective of the operation was to train aircrews on runway-agnostic operations to enable air commandos to effectively work in contested spaces where traditional airfields may be unavailable or under threat," Air Force Special Operations Command said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s special operations forces, personnel recovery, and rotary division (AFLCMC/WIU) at Robins AFB, Ga., is surveying industry to determine its capacity to provide Precision Strike Package contractor logistics…