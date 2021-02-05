U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory no longer plans to test collaboratiion between the Collaborative Small Diameter Bomb and the Collaborative Miniature Air Launched Decoy (CMALD) this fall as part of the Golden Horde Vanguard program. CMALD is an adaptation of the Raytheon MALD, pictured here, a low-cost, expendable, air-launched craft that mimics U.S. and allied aircraft to fool advanced enemy integrated air defense systems (Raytheon Photo)
The U.S. Air Force is considering a new round of Vanguard programs that will likely feature both the air and space domains. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Air Force major commands, and Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability (AFWIC)–the future…