U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory no longer plans to test collaboratiion between the Collaborative Small Diameter Bomb and the Collaborative Miniature Air Launched Decoy (CMALD) this fall as part of the Golden Horde Vanguard program. CMALD is an adaptation of the Raytheon MALD, pictured here, a low-cost, expendable, air-launched craft that mimics U.S. and allied aircraft to fool advanced enemy integrated air defense systems (Raytheon Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
6 hours ago |
02/05/2021

The U.S. Air Force is considering a new round of Vanguard programs that will likely feature both the air and space domains. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Air Force major commands, and Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability (AFWIC)–the future…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.