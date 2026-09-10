Two Task Order Awards Notched By Lockheed Martin for GPS Ground Segment

In April, the Pentagon canceled the previously planned GPS Next Generation Operational Control System (OCX) by RTX [RTX] in favor of upgrades to the existing Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP) by Lockheed Martin [LMT], which said on Thursday that U.S. Space Force has awarded the company two GPS ground system-related task orders worth $114 million. "The task orders support the GPS IIIF Contingency Operations System and the AEP x86 Phase 1," according to Lockheed Martin. "Under the first $96 million task order for the contingency system, Lockheed Martin will upgrade…