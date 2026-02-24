Turbojet Engine Manufacturer PBS Aerospace In Subcontract With Zone 5

The U.S.-based business of the Czech engineering company PBS Group has signed a subcontract with missile developer Zone 5 Technologies worth “several tens of millions of dollars” to supply turbojet engines. The exact value of the deal was not disclosed. PBS Aerospace is based in Roswell, Ga. PBS Group last year stood up the new facility in Georgia to manufacture the 100-pound thrust class TJ40 and 200-pound thrust class TJ80 turbojet engines (Defense Daily, Sept. 4, 2025). The small engines…