Trump’s FY ‘27 Navy Budget Request Doubles 2026 Ship Level

The Trump administration’s fiscal year 2027 topline budget request seeks 34 total Navy ships for $65.8 billion, doubling the ship count enacted in the FY ‘26 budget by adding more auxiliary ships but only including one destroyer. The initial topline numbers released April 3 divides them into 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships, without describing specific numbers of ship classes. “The Administration is prioritizing ways to improve the procurement and delivery of the full range of vessels…
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Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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