Trump’s FY ‘27 Navy Budget Request Doubles 2026 Ship Level

The Trump administration’s fiscal year 2027 topline budget request seeks 34 total Navy ships for $65.8 billion, doubling the ship count enacted in the FY ‘26 budget by adding more auxiliary ships but only including one destroyer. The initial topline numbers released April 3 divides them into 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships, without describing specific numbers of ship classes. “The Administration is prioritizing ways to improve the procurement and delivery of the full range of vessels…