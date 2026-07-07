Trump Will ‘Consider’ Turkey Rejoining F-35 Program, Says U.S. Will Lift Sanctions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will consider allowing Turkey to rejoin the F-35 program and added the U.S. will lift sanctions on the country that were placed after Ankara purchased a Russian-built missile defense system. “Well, it’s a decision we’re going to make. We have a very good relationship,” Trump told reporters of the potential F-35 decision while sitting alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after arriving in Ankara for the NATO summit. “Many people, including the people…
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Congress Updates
House Heads For Recess Without Moving On NDAA After Procedural Vote Fails
The House will leave for the Fourth of July recess without moving forward on its $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with a procedural vote to […]
Bipartisan Group Of House Members Introduce U.S.-Ukrainian Co-Production Bill For Unmanned Systems
A bipartisan group of six House legislators have introduced the Strategic Unmanned Systems Partnership Act–a bill to improve drone collaboration between the U.S. and Ukraine. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the […]
Will $4 Billion For SB-AMTI/Space Data Network Backbone In Supplemental Reduce Or Add To Planned Funding For Systems In Reconciliation?
Nearly all of the Department of the Air Force’s fiscal 2027 procurement and research and development (R&D) budget for space-based air moving target indication (SB-AMTI) and the Space Data Network […]
House Appropriators ‘Concerned’ With JLTV A2 Delays, Shift Funds For Marines’ Second Supplier Effort
House appropriators have said they’re “seriously concerned” with Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 delays, as their fiscal year 2027 defense spending bill shifts funds to support the Marine Corps’ […]
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