Trump Will ‘Consider’ Turkey Rejoining F-35 Program, Says U.S. Will Lift Sanctions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will consider allowing Turkey to rejoin the F-35 program and added the U.S. will lift sanctions on the country that were placed after Ankara purchased a Russian-built missile defense system. “Well, it’s a decision we’re going to make. We have a very good relationship,” Trump told reporters of the potential F-35 decision while sitting alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after arriving in Ankara for the NATO summit. “Many people, including the people…