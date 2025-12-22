Trump Wants To Bring Back Battleships With New Ship Class Named After Himself

As the anchors of a "Golden Fleet," President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to build 20 to 25 gun and missile-equipped battleships--each "100 times more powerful than the Iowa class." The Navy decommissioned the last of the Iowa-class, the USS Missouri (BB-63), in 1992. The Navy would build two to 10 such Trump-class battleships initially, the first of which would be the USS Defiant, fielded in the next two and a half years, according to Trump. In addition, Trump said…