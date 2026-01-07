Trump Wants $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget In ‘27, Limits On Contractors’ Stock Buybacks, Exec Pay

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for the U.S. to massively increase its defense budget to $1.5 trillion in 2027, while also pushing for a ban on defense firms issuing dividends or allowing stock buybacks until companies speed up weapons production. “After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should…