Trump To Defense Industry Leaders: Slash Executive Pay, Dividends And Buybacks In Favor Of Production Investments

President Donald Trump next week plans to meet with defense industry leaders about investing in, and boosting, weapons production and to pay for it by reducing executive pay, shareholder dividends and stock buybacks. The meeting will be in Florida to discuss “production schedules because they are too slow,” Trump said on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago residence where he announced a new battleship, the future Trump-class USS Defiant. Building weapon systems like AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, the F-35 fighter and future…