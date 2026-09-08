Trump Threatens Canada’s Bombardier With U.S. Sales Ban, Amid Army’s Aerial ISR Modernization

The impact of President Trump's threat on Monday to block the sale of Canadian manufacturer Bombardier’s aircraft, whose business aircraft serves as the platform for the U.S. Army’s ongoing aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (A-ISR) modernization program, is unclear, but the move is already raising concerns in Congress. “NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough! Over 50 [percent] of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies,…