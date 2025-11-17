Trump Says U.S. Will Sell F-35s To Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The confirmation comes a day ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington, D.C., and would fulfill Riyadh’s long-standing aim to acquire the Lockheed Martin [LMT]-built aircraft. “I am planning on doing it. They want to buy them. They’ve been a great ally,” Trump said in the Oval Office in response to a question regarding a potential deal. “I will…