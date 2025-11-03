Trump: China, Russia Are Testing; Wright Says No ‘Mushroom Cloud’ Near NNSS

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would test nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” with other countries, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright clarified this did not mean explosive tests. “I think the tests we’re talking about right now are systems tests,” Wright said in the interview last week on Fox News. “These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call noncritical explosions. So you’re testing all the other parts of the nuclear weapon to…