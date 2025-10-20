Trump Approves Of AUKUS Moving Along, Says Expediting Sub Sales To Australia

President Donald Trump clearly approved of the trilateral AUKUS agreement on Monday and even indicated the U.S. would expedite the sale and delivery of three to five nuclear-powered attack submarines. Speaking next to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to sign a bilateral agreement on critical mineral mining, when Trump was asked if the AUKUS submarine sales deal is still viable given submarine production issues, he responded “we do actually have a lot of submarines, we have the best submarines anywhere…