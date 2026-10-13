President Trump during a Monday midterm campaign rally announced Cleveland will be the site of a new Navy Submarine Component Repair Center “Today, I am also pleased to announce that the Department of War has officially selected the new home of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Component Repair Center -- a big deal that everybody wanted -- and is going to be right here in Ohio in Cleveland,” the president said in remarks shared by White House social media accounts. Trump…
Trump Announces Cleveland As Pick For New Sub Component Repair Center
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