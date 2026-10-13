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Navy/USMC

Trump Announces Cleveland As Pick For New Sub Component Repair Center

Rich Abott By
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Trump Announces Cleveland As Pick For New Sub Component Repair Center
USS Hawaii (SSN-776) underwent routine inspections and repairs in Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in April 2010. SSN-776 was the first U.S. Pacific Fleet Virginia-class submarine to enter dry dock in Pearl Harbor. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Liane Nakahara)

President Trump during a Monday midterm campaign rally announced Cleveland will be the site of a new Navy Submarine Component Repair Center “Today, I am also pleased to announce that the Department of War has officially selected the new home of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Component Repair Center -- a big deal that everybody wanted -- and is going to be right here in Ohio in Cleveland,” the president said in remarks shared by White House social media accounts. Trump…

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