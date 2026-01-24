Trump Admin Releases National Defense Strategy With Homeland Defense As Top Priority

The Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) places homeland defense as a top priority, and calls for international partners to increase defense spending investments along with continuing to “supercharge” the U.S. defense industrial base. The unclassified document also marks a change in tone from the Biden administration’s strategy, particularly as it relates to China, no longer referring to Beijing as the Pentagon’s “pacing challenge” but emphasizing deterring its influence in the Indo-Pacific region. “We will defend the Homeland and…