Sign In
Search
Pentagon

Trump Admin Releases National Defense Strategy With Homeland Defense As Top Priority

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Trump Admin Releases National Defense Strategy With Homeland Defense As Top Priority
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and President Trump monitor Operation Absolute Resolve to apprehend Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Photo: The White House.

The Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) places homeland defense as a top priority, and calls for international partners to increase defense spending investments along with continuing to “supercharge” the U.S. defense industrial base.  The unclassified document also marks a change in tone from the Biden administration’s strategy, particularly as it relates to China, no longer referring to Beijing as the Pentagon’s “pacing challenge” but emphasizing deterring its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.  “We will defend the Homeland and…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Leonardo DRS Opens New Naval Power And Propulsion Facility

Army

Appropriators Don’t Grant Army’s Full Agile Funding Push, ‘Discourage’ Future Requests

Air Force

SSC Eyes Award Of First RG-XX Contracts Next Month Or March

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: L3 Dividend, GPS III on Tap, Autonomous Intercept

Trending

Appropriators Fund More Multi-Years For Munitions, But Not All Of DoD’s ‘Very Late’ Request
Blue Origin Reveals TeraWave LEO/MEO Constellation For Enterprise, Government Connectivity
Hypersonic Testing Company Stratolaunch Raises New Capital
Appropriators Direct F/A-XX EMD Contract Award While Boosting Funding To Nearly $1 Billion
Minibus That Funds NNSA Passes Senate, Heads To Trump’s Desk

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume