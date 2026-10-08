TOTE Gets Promised Contract For MDA Vessel And Subcontracts To Hanwha Philly

TOTE Services on Wednesday officially signed a contract with the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) to serve as the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) for the Missile Defense Agency’s Missile Range Instrumentation Vessel (MRIV) program. Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, first announced the plan in July during the christening ceremony for the fourth of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) for MARAD (Defense Daily, July 17). As announced during that ceremony, upon signing the contract…