MDA Awards $75 Million For Flight Testing Of Long Walls’ Low Cost Interceptor

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded the California-based Long Wall missile defense startup $75 million to help it complete flight testing of its Cyclops low-cost midcourse defense interceptor, the company said Thursday. The company first started developing Cyclops in 2024 and first announced the system in late 2025 as a surface-launched and mass-producible exo-atmospheric interceptor. At the time, Long Wall said it aimed to reduce limitations on where Cyclops can be fired to give the military flexibility, so they designed…