Tory Bruno Hops From ULA, Skips To Blue Origin

Tory Bruno is to be the new head of the national security division of Blue Origin, owned by Amazon [AMZN] billionaire Jeff Bezos and a top competitor to SpaceX in the launch business. For nearly 12 years, Bruno had been the CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA), which announced his resignation on Monday. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture that once dominated military launch with Atlas and Delta rockets but now faces the ascension of the significantly cheaper…