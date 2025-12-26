Tory Bruno Hops From ULA, Skips To Blue Origin

Tory Bruno is to be the new head of the national security division of Blue Origin, owned by Amazon [AMZN] billionaire Jeff Bezos and a top competitor to SpaceX in the launch business. For nearly 12 years, Bruno had been the CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA), which announced his resignation on Monday. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] joint venture that once dominated military launch with Atlas and Delta rockets but now faces the ascension of the significantly cheaper…
Contract Updates
Intertrade Limited (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) – $9,272,637
Intertrade Limited, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $9,272,637 firm-fixed-price contract for F-16 generator controls. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year…
Cottonwood Inc. (Lawrence, Kansas) – $44,370,000
Cottonwood Inc.,** Lawrence, Kansas, has been awarded a maximum $44,370,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for aircraft cargo tie down straps. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(5), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.7. This is…
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. (Parsippany, New Jersey) – $46,087,497
Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Parsippany, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $46,087,497 modification (P00009) exercising the third one-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPE2DP-20-D-0002) with five one-year option periods for adenovirus type 4 and type 7 vaccines.…
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) – $64,111,631
Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded an estimated $64,111,631 delivery order (SPRTA1-26-F-0034) and modification (P00015) to a four-year subsumable base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period for additional pricing for the manufacture and production of…