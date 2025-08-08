Systems Integration Review for VICTUS HAZE Completed, Rocket Lab USA Says

Rocket Lab USA [RKLB] completed its Systems Integration Review (SIR) in May for the U.S. Space Force VICTUS HAZE mission, part of Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) program, the company said this week. The review confirmed "that all spacecraft components, systems, and software were ready for final integration and testing," according to Rocket Lab USA. "Following the SIR, Rocket Lab completed spacecraft integration, and the vehicle is now entering final testing just 15 months after…