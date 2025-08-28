System Adaptability Through Tight Industry, Echelon Partnership Key Ukraine War Lesson, SACEUR Says

One key lesson from the ongoing Russo-Ukraine War has been the how Ukrainian forces at the brigade level maintain relationships with industry partners to enable the systems they are using to remain useful as the Russian military develops effective countermeasures, the top U.S. commander in Europe said on Thursday. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said that one day a Ukrainian drone will work and two days later adversary electronic warfare or “changes in adversary tactics” thwart that system. Because Ukrainians…