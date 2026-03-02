Sub Forces Commander Pushes To Maintain SSN(X) Support, Continue Unmanned Development To Keep Advantage Over China

The commander of Naval Submarine Forces on Monday argued it is "critically important” the government continues supporting the SSN(X) next generation nuclear-powered attack submarine program to maintain its advantage over China, as well as continuing to invest in robotic and autonomous systems. The Virginia-class submarine is highly capable, it is by far the most capable nuclear attack submarine that's ever existed in the world, but that initial design is actually 30 years old and as we continue to develop Block…