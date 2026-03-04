STRATCOM Wants Innovation Alliance To Advance NC3 Technologies

U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) at Offutt AFB, Neb., is creating an NC3 Innovation Alliance under STRATCOM's NC3 Enterprise Center (NEC) to advance technologies for nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3). The NEC "invites businesses, academic institutions, and other non-federal research entities with innovative technologies to participate in the NC3 Innovation Alliance," according to a Wednesday business notice. "This initiative is facilitated through a novel Cooperative Research and Development Agreement designed to foster multilateral collaboration on the complex challenges of NC3…