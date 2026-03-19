State Department Okays $17 Billion In FMS Deals For Middle East Partners

Amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran, the U.S. State Department on Thursday approved nearly $17 billion in potential arms deals with Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, all of which have been attacked by Iranian missiles and drones since Feb. 28. The largest Foreign Military Sale (FMS) is valued at $8 billion and includes eight RTX [RTX]-built Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Radars (LTAMDS) and related equipment for Kuwait. The LTAMDS provides 360-degree air and…