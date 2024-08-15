United States Navy Virginia-class submarine USS North Carolina (SSN-777) arrived at Fleet Base West, Rockingham, Western Australia in August 2023 following participating in the international Talisman Sabre exercise. The nuclear-powered submarine was in Australia for a routine visit to provide respite for the crew (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The State Department on Thursday submitted a determination to Congress that the Australian and United Kingdom export control systems are compatible with the U.S., a step in smoothing the process for AUKUS technology sharing.
The State Department said the two…