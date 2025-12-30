State Department Approves Sales Of Three P-8A Poseidon Aircraft To Denmark, Training And Logistics Support To Poland

The State Department on Monday approved two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases, $1.8 billion in Boeing [BA] P-8A Patrol Aircraft and related equipment for Denmark and $200 million in training and and logistics support for Poland under a previously implemented case. Denmark is seeking up to three P-8A multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft alongside associated equipment including four Multifunctional Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems, four Guardian Laser Transmitter Assemblies for the AN/AAQ-24(V)N, four system processor replacements for…