Startup Energetics Manufacturer CMG Raises $10 Million In Seed Round

Critical Materials Group (CMG), a startup developing a modular, automated production platform for energetics used in explosives, has raised $10.3 million in a seed round led by Overmatch Ventures to bring online in 2027 the first of its planned network of distributed production systems, the company said on Wednesday. CMG is currently producing the plastic explosive Composition-4, better known as C-4, at a facility in Texas for undisclosed customers, Kevin Capozzoli, co-founder and CEO of the company, told Defense Daily…