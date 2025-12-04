Stalker XE Block 25 And Alta X 2.0 Drones Part Of Skunk Works Test Of Artificial Intelligence Re-Planning

Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Skunk Works division said on Thursday that it used artificial intelligence to demonstrate how one drone facing fuel problems could return to base while another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) picked up the mission. The test employed a Stalker XE Block 25 drone and an Alta X 2.0 drone, modified by Nebraska-based Drone Amplified. Skunk Works designed Stalker, while Edge Autonomy has built the drones. Washington-based Freefly Systems makes the Alta X UAV. Edge Autonomy is part of…