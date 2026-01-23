SSC Eyes Award Of First RG-XX Contracts Next Month Or March

Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) may award contracts by March for Geosynchronous Reconnaissance & Surveillance Constellation (RG-XX) satellites, which are to be a successor to the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-built Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP). Five GSSAP satellites maneuver to conduct rendezvous and proximity operations to monitor and inspect other satellites. SSC has eyed fielding the RG-XX commercial replacement for GSSAP under an "Andromeda" umbrella contract (Defense Daily, Oct. 24, 2025). The Space Force is to task more than…