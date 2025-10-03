SpaceX to Launch Five USSF/NRO Missions in FY 2026, ULA Two

Under the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, SpaceX is to launch five NSSL Phase 3, Lane 2 missions through September 2026 for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), while United Launch Alliance (ULA) is to launch two, the service's Space Systems Command (SSC) said last Friday. Blue Origin did not receive any missions but may in fiscal 2027. ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] partnership. "The SpaceX [fiscal 2026] assigned missions have a total…