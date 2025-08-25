SpaceX Looks to 10th Starship Test, As Competing Rocket Companies Urge FAA to Restrict SpaceX Launches in Florida

SpaceX was looking to conduct its 10th test of Starship on Monday evening from the company’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas near the U.S.-Mexican border after a postponement on Sunday due to what SpaceX said was a “ground systems” issue. Upcoming tests of the massive rocket, which may be a prime candidate for the U.S. Air Force’s Rocket Cargo program, come after opposition by rivals United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Blue Origin to SpaceX plans to expand Starship launches to…