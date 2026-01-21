Space Systems Command Seeks Help With Satellite Ground Systems, Ops Centers

The Space Force’s Space Systems Command on Wednesday issued a draft solicitation for prototype and operational satellite ground systems, satellite operations centers and support services under the pending Hybrid Architecture and Development for Experimental Systems (HADES) award. Specific support sought under HADES includes engineering, development, integration, sustainment, and related support primarily at the Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) Support Complex at Kirtland AFB, N.M. “The organization’s goal is to accelerate mission design and ground integration, launch and on-orbit operations,…