Palantir [PLTR] has won a nearly $218 million delivery order from U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) under a data software services umbrella contract–the Space C2 Data Platform, the command said on Friday.

The company is “to provide Space C2 Data Platform solutions capable of operating in secure environments and providing data products and advanced analytics to the DoD and joint force,” SSC said. “The Space C2 Data Platform harnesses the power of data to enable military leaders to make decisions more quickly, efficiently and with greater confidence resulting in real world mission impacts. It is a configurable enterprise data management and operations software solution that enables the integration and management of data from various disparate data sources. It supports application delivery, in-depth analysis, and data-driven decision-making across echelons and functional communities, including users who operate on multiple security levels across multiple networks.”

Palantir’s Maven Support System (MSS), managed by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, uses artificial intelligence-based computer vision to sift through imagery to identify potential targets. Maven’s use by the U.S. military services and combatant commands has increased 400 percent in the last year to about 20,000 users, defense officials said.

NATO said last month that it is contracting with Palantir to use MSS for military planning and operations (Defense Daily

, Apr. 14).

Space Force Lt. Col. David Williams, materiel leader for SSC space defense and theater support, said in SSC’s Friday statement that “we’ve transitioned to an agile commercial approach toward software development so that we can quickly deliver advanced warfighter capabilities that require the aggregation of massive amounts of data from disparate sources and systems.”