Space Systems Command Examining Future Spaceport Development Program

The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command's Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) at Kirtland AFB, N.M., is gathering industry input on a possible Spaceport Development Program (SDP). An SDP indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract would be to multiple companies and would "expand upon the current spaceport enhancements program and include support for RSLP missions and the DoD by combining objectives from previous editions of the program," according to a business notice last week. "The first objective of the SDP is to make…