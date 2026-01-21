Space GMTI Partially Moves To Procurement Funding Account

The Space Force effort to develop and field Ground Moving Target Indication (GMTI) satellites has partially moved to procurement. The Space Force requested more than $1 billion in research and development for space GMTI in fiscal 2026, but congressional appropriators reduced that to $719 million. In so doing, they redirected $154.5 million in classified spending to GMTI procurement and $35 million to GMTI advanced procurement. The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and Space Force have collaborated on a future GMTI constellation…