Space GMTI Evolution Of U.S. Satellite Proliferation, NRO Official Says

The number of U.S. satellites in a proliferated, low Earth orbit, ground moving target indication (GMTI) constellation will hinge on revisit rates required to view targets of interest, a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) official said on Wednesday. The NRO and the U.S. Space Force are collaborating on the development of a GMTI constellation to replace the Northrop Grumman [NOC] Joint STARS aircraft, which the U.S. Air Force retired in November 2023. "I would view GMTI as an evolution of the…