Space Force to Field First Space Electromagnetic Warfare Tactical Operations Center, As SIPC Stands Up

The U.S. Space Force is to field the first space electromagnetic warfare (EW) tactical operations center in the next few months and, over the next year, make advances in space control, orbital warfare (OW) and the surveillance, tracking, and targeting of potential adversary air and space systems, according to Lt. Gen. David Miller, the head of the service's Space Operations Command (SpOC) at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. The newly established Space Intelligence Production Cell (SIPC) at Springfield-Beckley Air National…