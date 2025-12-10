Space Force Seeks Prototype Proposals For Space Based Kinetic Midcourse Interceptors

The Space Force on Sunday evening as expected posted the Request for Prototype Proposal for Space Based Interceptors (SBI) to take out ballistic missiles in the midcourse phase of flight. Details of the SBI Line of Effort 2M are available to eligible companies through a Bidder’s Library, Space Systems Command’s Space Combat Power Program Executive Office said on Dec. 7. Requests to access the library are due by Dec. 15 and offers are due by Dec. 19. The midcourse of…