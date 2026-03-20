Space Force Re-Assigns GPS III Mission Next Month from Vulcan To Falcon 9

The U.S. Space Force (USSF) is switching the rocket planned for next month's GPS III-8 mission from United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur to SpaceX's Falcon 9, as the service continues to investigate an engine problem during a Feb. 27 launch of Vulcan. "The change ensures continued delivery of this critical system through responsive and reliable launch capabilities while the investigation into the Vulcan anomaly continues," Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on March 20. "GPS III-8 will now…