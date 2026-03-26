Space Force May Need Uptick In Wallops Island Launches Due To Commercial Demand

While the Space Force has used NASA's site at Wallops Island, Va., to launch niche missions, including small-satellite orbital and sounding rocket hypersonic suborbital launches, the service may need to ensure that it is able to ramp up launches there significantly, the head of U.S. Space Command said on Thursday. Wallops "has been an amazing story over the last decade," Space Force Gen. Stephen Whiting told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in response to a question from Sen. Tim…