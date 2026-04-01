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Space Force Looks To Begin Doubling Size With FY ’27 Budget Request

Cal Biesecker By
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Space Force Looks To Begin Doubling Size With FY ’27 Budget Request
Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander, U.S. Space Systems Command. Photo: U.S. Space Force

The Space Force is expecting a huge increase in the amount of spending authority it will have in fiscal year 2027 as the service looks to double in size, the head of the service’s command for developing, acquiring and delivering capabilities said in March. Pointing to President Donald Trump’s comments that the upcoming budget request for the Defense Department could be upwards of $1.5 trillion, Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant said the request will double his service’s total obligation authority. Total…

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